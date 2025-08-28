Interim Patch (Pre-Patch 1)

We’ve released an interim patch in our lead-up to Patch 1. A larger first patch will be released for all platforms as soon as possible, but in the meantime please continue to report any bugs to our support team at

support.aspyr.com

Full Changelist:

Fixed an issue that could occur when joining a Persistent World server where the cursor was missing and controllers would not function on the loading screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using custom emotes from modules or Persistent Worlds.

Fixed an issue with Quicksave not being able to be re-bound in the Keymapping Tab (Steam only) Fixed an issue where the default keybind for Quicksave was also the default shortcut for “Take Screenshot” (Steam only)

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the Staff of the Magi.

Fixed an issue where some UI mods displayed unintended blue artifacts.

Fixed an issue when connecting to Persistent World servers where the Progress Bar displayed misleading information.

Fixed an issue on Persistent World servers where Server Vault character names and information would not display correctly in the Select Character list.

Fixed an issue where Local Vault characters would appear in the Select Character list on servers that had the “Local Character Allowed” option turned off.