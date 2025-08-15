Greetings surveyors!

I’m excited to announce that Periphery Synthetic has expanded with Wards of Andromeda! After more than a year of development, it nearly doubles the size of the EP. Explore two new worlds, synthesize new gliding and crafting abilities, and uncover a deeper past in this free content update for all players.

Need more details? Please check out the Wards of Andromeda reveal for the release trailer, screenshots, and summaries of key changes.

If this is your first time hearing of Periphery Synthetic, then this is the perfect time to jump in! The expansion offers a richer experience with more ways to complete your unique playthrough.

For existing players, it is not required to start a new game. To access the new content, you may activate and follow your scanners. However, due to these major changes, it is recommended to start a new game (or new game plus) to experience the EP as intended. Along your expanded journey, you may likely spot its 100+ new features, enhancements, and fixes.

Enjoy!

v4.0.0 changes

Beware! The price of Periphery Synthetic has increased from $3 to $5 USD to reflect these additions to the EP.