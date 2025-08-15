Greetings surveyors!
I’m excited to announce that Periphery Synthetic has expanded with Wards of Andromeda! After more than a year of development, it nearly doubles the size of the EP. Explore two new worlds, synthesize new gliding and crafting abilities, and uncover a deeper past in this free content update for all players.
Need more details? Please check out the Wards of Andromeda reveal for the release trailer, screenshots, and summaries of key changes.
If this is your first time hearing of Periphery Synthetic, then this is the perfect time to jump in! The expansion offers a richer experience with more ways to complete your unique playthrough.
For existing players, it is not required to start a new game. To access the new content, you may activate and follow your scanners. However, due to these major changes, it is recommended to start a new game (or new game plus) to experience the EP as intended. Along your expanded journey, you may likely spot its 100+ new features, enhancements, and fixes.
Enjoy!
v4.0.0 changes
Beware! The price of Periphery Synthetic has increased from $3 to $5 USD to reflect these additions to the EP.
Side D Release
Added new explorable worlds: Alpha Periphery D2 and The Interstice.
Added a new xenotechnology to collect.
Added Aerodynamics system for improving speed and control during flight.
Added Synthesis system for creating and destroying materials and systems.
Added Baryonic Hold and Antibaryonic Hold subsystems for storing particles.
Added text for 27 new perceptions to reveal.
Added preset for Alpha Periphery D2 to cover screen.
Core Gameplay
Added unlockable gliding mechanics which activate during flight.
Added unlockable navigational assistance which activates within caves.
Added automatic fission of collected materials when inventory is exceeded.
Added critical successes for fission, fusion, and system downgrades.
Added subatomic particles to cache rewards.
Renamed Ballasts system to Aquatics for general swimming upgrades.
Added Hydroplanes subsystem for the Aquatics to improve swim handling.
Added Scanners subsystem to the Core for increasing scan guide range.
Added Shocks subsystem for the Wheels for increasing bounce height.
Added Spelunkers subsystem for the Aquatics for cave navigation assistance.
Added Stabilizers subsystem for the RCS to stop turning automatically.
Added Axes +4 and +5 subsystem upgrades.
Added Cargo Racks +4 subsystem upgrade.
Added Mulligans +4 subsystem upgrade.
Added Reducers +8 and +9 subsystem upgrades.
Rebalanced material costs to reflect the new economy.
Increased the maximum range and sensitivity of the scanner guide.
Prevented the scanner guide from working once worlds are completed.
Applied Axes upgrade to backward movement while driving.
Reduced the base capacity and recharge rate for the thrusters.
Removed hard collisions during flight.
Allowed thrusters to climb surfaces while ignoring collisions.
Allowed jumps to be canceled by moving down or changing modes.
Always land when colliding during flight while in bipedal mode.
Always bounce when colliding during flight while in wheeled mode.
Improved how the speed limit is enforced during flight.
Improved bunnyhopping and its cohesion with other flight abilities.
Improved drifting and its cohesion with other driving abilities.
Increased the timer for bunnyhopping and firing Mulligans.
Removed hard collisions against sea floors.
Prevented going airborne when driving while controls are pressed.
Applied brakes only when explicitly braking or suddenly changing direction.
Increased the base intake rate for the distillery.
Allowed distillation of xenotechnologies.
Glued caches to dynamic terrain to prevent soft progress locks.
Prevented xenotech from spawning near world origins.
Core Interface
Added slider for adjusting the interface scale to the Graphics screen.
Increased the default interface scale on Steam Deck.
Improved interface scaling in windowed and smaller resolutions.
Added Subatomics screen for browsing the subatomic particle storage.
Added Downgrade button to individual System and Subsystem screens.
Added Fuse and Split buttons to individual material screens.
Added label for maximum level and completed objectives on the Status screen.
Added haptics for the new mechanics.
Allowed locations to be clicked to view destinations on the Material screen.
Prioritized the Core system when sorting the Systems screen.
Required new destinations to be clicked to remove unread status.
Improved how milestones, perceptions, and trinkets remove unread status.
Improved mouse acceleration and smoothing.
Improved visual contrast of focused table rows.
Improved screen reader behavior on various screens.
Improved maximum and redacted label styles.
Worked around Chromium bug #356548151.
Core Audio
Added sounds for the new mechanics.
Improved bouncing sounds.
Improved how the Reactors respond to difficult terrain.
Throttled expensive movement-related sounds.
Prevented the Repulsors from sounding when not moving.
Core Graphics
Revised the cover screen.
Added bubble particles when underwater.
Animated terrain offsets during the scanning sequence.
Improved camera transitions around liquid surfaces.
Correlated cave reveal speed with Spelunkers subsystem level.
Alpha Periphery B
Added a new perception that will automatically collect.
Added a new perception for world completion.
Added Alpha Periphery D2 to the sky.
Renamed the Landing Site to the Embryonic Crater.
Improved distance modeling of ambient sand sounds.
Increased gravity to 75% of Earth’s.
Added alternative ways to gain certain perceptions in Prototype Mode.
Alpha Periphery C
Added a new perception for world completion.
Added Alpha Periphery D2 to the sky.
Added two new distillable materials.
Increased underwater music reactivity.
Improved cave sound placement.
Improved cave scan sound sequence.
Doubled chance of xenotech inside caves.
Reduced gravity to 50% of Earth’s.
Fixed an audio performance leak when inside caves.
Alpha Periphery C2
Added a new perception for world completion.
Added two new distillable materials.
Increased music reactivity.
Increased gravity to 33% of Earth’s.
Manual
Updated documentation to reflect new features.
Added support for dark mode.
Miscellaneous
Upgraded desktop builds to Electron 37.
