15 August 2025 Build 19614985 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
User Interface Improvements

Tooltip Panel: Fixed display order issues for tooltip panels
Combat Action Panel: Corrected order and structure problems in the combat action interface
Card Interactions: Enhanced card hovering and selection functionality

Additional improvements to card interaction system are planned for future updates

Developer Notes
We continue to refine the user interface and card interaction systems based on player feedback. More enhancements to card selection mechanics are in development.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
