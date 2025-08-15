User Interface Improvements
Tooltip Panel: Fixed display order issues for tooltip panels
Combat Action Panel: Corrected order and structure problems in the combat action interface
Card Interactions: Enhanced card hovering and selection functionality
Additional improvements to card interaction system are planned for future updates
Developer Notes
We continue to refine the user interface and card interaction systems based on player feedback. More enhancements to card selection mechanics are in development.
August 15th, 2025 - Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2340511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update