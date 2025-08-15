- Fixing issue where the game would hang for 1-2 seconds clicking on the "open world" tab when you have a lot of Steam Workshop items downloaded
- Fluid wall hole plugger implemented, during world generation fluid wall holes in rocks that can be plugged adding one fluid wall cell will be plugged. Does not work when plugging requires 2 or more fluid wall cells.
EvoLife v0.9.7
