15 August 2025 Build 19614904 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixing issue where the game would hang for 1-2 seconds clicking on the "open world" tab when you have a lot of Steam Workshop items downloaded
  • Fluid wall hole plugger implemented, during world generation fluid wall holes in rocks that can be plugged adding one fluid wall cell will be plugged. Does not work when plugging requires 2 or more fluid wall cells.

