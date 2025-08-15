 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19614886 Edited 15 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, we're releasing a new dlc for CBS: Desolation along with patch 1.3.3, Relics of the Ancients, a new story arch along with additional settlement structure improvement options and several more goods as well as an achievement to add to the gameplay. You will notice while some of the new content is already part of CBS: Desolation the rest will only come with the dlc.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1831406
