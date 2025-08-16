New - new: Jailbreak proposal allows forced program installation.

- new: Netwaddr maximum length now configurable, new default at 16 including '@'.

- new: vm can now be backup and re-installed using sftp command.



Bugfixes - bugfix: fixed HDD device name on DMarket.

- bugfix: fixed issue with data wiper causing game crashes.

- bugfix: memento replace now re-installs OEM programs removed by sftp.

- bugfix: fixed uptime sync across co-op clients.

- bugfix: fixed decentro sync across co-op clients.

- bugfix: fixed firmware persisting on saves after sftp rm.

- bugfix: fixed not being able to pickup UPS/savannah via displays.

- bugfix: fixed grid showing on host when clients holding T.

- bugfix: fixed vmconf causing crash in co-op clients.

- bugfix: fixed routine not interrupting long-running routines (regression).

- bugfix: fixed router broadcast description wording.

- bugfix: fixed decentro accessible currency sync across co-op clients.

- bugfix: fixed netwaddr reqs in hardmode not required on co-op clients.

- bugfix: fixed lab wall text description.

- bugfix: fixed issue with netaddr deallocation causing netaddr to disappear from auto-complete even if a device with the addr still exists.

- bugfix: fixed DNS load tester not working on saves.

- bugfix: fixed race condition bug on load causing programs to halt on hard mode.

- bugfix: fixed program sync issues on load on co-op clients (including co-op clients not seeing debuggers).

- balance: sftp command can no longer be used to access users and links.