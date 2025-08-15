Carry The Glass 2.0.0 Update is Out Now!

Here is everything new in this massive update:





Brand New Season & Map – The Lighthouse Our biggest addition yet! The Lighthouse level is here, filled with brand new obstacles, tricky platforming sections, and the ultimate friendship tester: the Crab Boss. This map is designed to challenge both you and your friend to the limit as you (once again) try to carry the fragile glass safely… or at least try. Prepare to laugh, shout, and maybe rage a little more than usual!





Cosmetic Item Drops You can now earn random cosmetic drops simply by playing the game for a certain amount of time! Dress up your character with hilarious new outfits to stand out in style. All cosmetic items can be traded or sold on the Steam Marketplace, so you can show off or make a little profit from your rare finds.





Improved Glass Carrying Mechanic Each player can now lift and control their own side of the glass independently! You can push or pull your partner depending on the distance between you, allowing for more precise teamwork (and more opportunities to mess each other up).





Voice & Text Chat Communicating with your teammate is now easier than ever! You can talk directly in-game with voice chat or type quick messages with the new text chat feature – perfect for strategizing or just blaming each other when the glass breaks.





New UI Design We’ve completely redesigned the user interface to be cleaner, more modern, and more responsive. Navigation is smoother, menus are more intuitive, and everything looks sharper than ever before.





UI, Accessibility & Graphics Overhaul We’ve polished the overall look of the game, improved accessibility options, and refreshed the visuals for an even better gameplay experience.

Now Available in 13 Languages Carry The Glass is now playable in: English German Turkish Portuguese Korean French Polish Russian Spanish Chinese Japanese Ukrainian Swedish

New Achievements – Now 19 in Total! With the new Lighthouse level, we’ve added several brand-new achievements for you to unlock, bringing the total number of achievements in the game to 19! Will you be able to collect them all?

Leaderboards Compete against other players and see who can carry the glass the fastest, the furthest, or with the least amount of breakage. Bragging rights included.





This is the biggest update we’ve ever done, and the entire game has been rewritten from scratch. While we’ve tested it extensively, you might still run into some bugs or unexpected issues. If that happens, please reach out to us via Discord so we can assist you quickly.





If you prefer the old version or run into major issues, you can switch to the Carry The Glass Old branch on Steam at any time. We’ll continue working hard to improve the new version so that everyone can enjoy it to the fullest.





It’s truly amazing to see so many people having fun and creating content around something we built. We have plenty more exciting plans for the future, and we’re not stopping anytime soon (you won’t get bored, trust us!).

Thank you so much for your support – see you in-game!