15 August 2025 Build 19614808 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.19k:

- Fixed Chinese and Japanese languages

- Instead of a repair limit, there is a small fee for repairing items (10% of item value)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2737071
  • Loading history…
