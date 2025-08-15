Hi shopkeepers/crafters!

This new patch mainly focuses on adjusting customer behavior, addressing their refusal to buy items. You may now also read books around town to learn more about the game. Theft has also be re-introduced in your shop; be careful with your item pricing! And lastly, some more bug fixes.



Additions

You can now read bookshelves scattered around town to learn more about the game’s different mechanics.

Adjustments

All customer types (except Serious ones) will now buy cheap (but not underpriced) items as long as other checks are met

Readjusted Average customer behavior They will again use their budgets in checking if they can afford an item, reverting the change in v1.0.2.1. Increased their base budgets. They will now steal items that are unpriced (i.e. items with the price of 0) immediately after spotting them. They will no longer give tips.

Adjusted Cheap customer behavior They will now also steal items that are considered underpriced in addition to unpriced ones. They will now steal items they can steal immediately after spotting them. They will now buy items with as low as -6 demands, previously only until -3. They will now cause -2 item demand reduction when buying something, previously -1.

Adjusted Serious customer behavior They will now buy items with as low as -3 demands, previously set as 0. They will no longer comment on your item pricing. They will now raise the item demand of items they buy by 1 instead of lowering them.

Adjusted Picky customer behavior They will now raise the item demand of items they buy by 1 instead of lowering them.

Adjusted Focused customer behavior They will no longer raise or lower your reputation during checks and when buying from your shop.

Adjusted starting level XPs when starting out

Removed collisions with walking NPCs outside

Removed fatigue tutorial popup while doing something

Fixes

Fixed instances of merchants and town fair not restocking properly

Fixed instances of not gaining beginner resources when starting new game

Fixed incorrect playing of night ambient music playing during cutscenes

Fixed incorrect stealing implementation



If you encounter any issues or if you have any feedback, feel free to post them in the Steam discussions forum or hop on Craggenrock's Discord server and say hi!