 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19614758 Edited 15 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Awesome Folks!

New update today!
Because it is Friday and we don't want to interfere with your weekend streaming schedule with changes deployed on Friday, it will go live only on Next-Version today, and on the main branch next week! If you do want to test it and need a reminder on how to navigate branches: https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches

Here are the highlights:

  • four new dance Special Actions (animations), to use with all 3D avatars compatible with the mannequin.

  • fixed a bug preventing some Mediapipe advanced tracking configs from being properly saved in certain circumstances.

  • minor bug fixes.

  • web infrastructure optimisations.

  • infrastructure for supporting external artist collaborations. We are collaborating with a talented external artist and will have five of his fantastic avatars live as Steam DLC soon.

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.

The Holotech Team:

Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.

Changed depots in next-version branch

View more data in app history for build 19614758
Windows Animaze Content Depot 1364391
Windows DLC 3959600 Depot 3959600
Windows DLC 3959610 Depot 3959610
Windows DLC 3959620 Depot 3959620
Windows DLC 3959630 Depot 3959630
Windows DLC 3959640 Depot 3959640
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link