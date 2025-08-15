This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Awesome Folks!



New update today!

Because it is Friday and we don't want to interfere with your weekend streaming schedule with changes deployed on Friday, it will go live only on Next-Version today, and on the main branch next week! If you do want to test it and need a reminder on how to navigate branches: https://www.animaze.us/faq/animazedesktop/navigatebranches

Here are the highlights:

four new dance Special Actions (animations), to use with all 3D avatars compatible with the mannequin.

fixed a bug preventing some Mediapipe advanced tracking configs from being properly saved in certain circumstances.

minor bug fixes.

web infrastructure optimisations.

infrastructure for supporting external artist collaborations. We are collaborating with a talented external artist and will have five of his fantastic avatars live as Steam DLC soon.

Thank you for being a part of our community and supporting indie engines for Avatars and VTubing.



The Holotech Team:

Alex, Catalin, and Dragos.