Patch to .2a includes the following:

All powerups now save their states when the player saves the game and restore accurately.

Maze start transition screen was not full screen width.

Player jumping function was causing issues with movement and triggering of both traps and powerups. Currently there is no real reason to be jumping (yet!) so disabled the function for now.

Player could lead zombies back to start which caused immediate death on respawn. Now player respawns with temp immunity. Duration of the immunity scales inversely with difficulty.

We now have the ability to reset all player's achievements and stats via code.

PLEASE NOTE: Expect us to reset stats and achievements prior to 1.0 release!

As always, thank you for your patience as we learn our way through the mechanics of code, development and Steam. Ping us here or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/CF3eZEFGZd

Cheers!

LazySumo