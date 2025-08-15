 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19614674 Edited 15 August 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch to .2a includes the following:

  • All powerups now save their states when the player saves the game and restore accurately.

  • Maze start transition screen was not full screen width.

  • Player jumping function was causing issues with movement and triggering of both traps and powerups. Currently there is no real reason to be jumping (yet!) so disabled the function for now.

  • Player could lead zombies back to start which caused immediate death on respawn. Now player respawns with temp immunity. Duration of the immunity scales inversely with difficulty.

  • We now have the ability to reset all player's achievements and stats via code.

PLEASE NOTE: Expect us to reset stats and achievements prior to 1.0 release!

As always, thank you for your patience as we learn our way through the mechanics of code, development and Steam. Ping us here or on our Discord: https://discord.gg/CF3eZEFGZd

Cheers!

LazySumo

Changed files in this update

Depot 3854271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link