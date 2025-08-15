Greetings, Void Hunters!

New Void Hunter - The Blacksmith

New Legendary Weapons

New Map - Sporewilds

New Titan - Fellipox, the Fungal Abomination

General improvements and fixes:

Combat text reworked from the ground up for much better performance;



Added new information card that appears the first time you go into Endless or Overlord mode, that highlights the existence of the special effect visibility slider;



New soundtrack added for “Cave-themed” maps, such as the Caves of Dhal Zhog, Broodmother's Lair and Kobold Mines;



Re-worked Icy Veins, which no longer fires projectiles at random targets around you, but instead launches projectiles that orbit around you;



Added new sound option to disable the Experience collecting sound;



Considerably improved the Cursed Captain’s and Myrmidon’s artifact powers to require less stacks of Artifact Power and have increased power;



Update Smite visuals for faster performance;



Updated the functionality of Quicksand so that it has considerably better performance;



Adjusted the area indicator for the tornadoes created by Mhyzahet (Scorpion titan);



Radiant Cracks (Midorahk power up) now synergises from Exposed to Radiance, changed from Fragility to Radiance;



Chaotic is now able to launch more than one bonus skill if its chance to trigger is over 100%;



Improved Savage Pact rune description to show what is the maximum health you need for the maximum bonus;



Added more details to the tooltips of multiple skills, describing durations, quantity of projectiles, etc where needed;



Fixed an animation issue with the Shaman where some parts of the character would stretch weirdly;



Fixed an animation issue where the Shaman could potentially stay dancing forever after his ascension;



Fixed an issue where the Titan Hunt sigils would not be interactable if the Assassin artifact power was active;



Fixed a possible issue with player collision against the Titan Hunt barriers;



Fixed a small issue with the Myrmidon skill tree were a specific node was incorrectly set up;



Fixed a rare issue with the completion of the “All Skill Trees” achievement not completing, even after all characters are completed;



Fixed an issue where multiple skills would not deal damage to small spiders if you had a low enough area of effect;



Fixed an issue where Resonating Crystal would not deal damage properly to every enemy;



Fixed an issue where the hidden achievements could show a random tooltip when hovered;



Fixed an issue with the Unholy Cathedral unique power ups when you use the Quality Standards rune;



Fixed an issue where the Voice Over system could throw exceptions in a very specific scenario;



