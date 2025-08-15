 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19614532 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
So much was changed in this update, we removed draft cards, now drafts are gained by purging curses. We added a scoring system where players gain score by building certain links allowing them to level up. We removed rituals and items and put them all into aspects which can be stored by the player provided they have enough attunement to hold them

Improved the card and curses visual designs, changed the starting deck and more!

We had to disable the tutorial for now until we can re-build it for the new mechanics. Working on that!

Changed files in this update

