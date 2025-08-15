So much was changed in this update, we removed draft cards, now drafts are gained by purging curses. We added a scoring system where players gain score by building certain links allowing them to level up. We removed rituals and items and put them all into aspects which can be stored by the player provided they have enough attunement to hold them



Improved the card and curses visual designs, changed the starting deck and more!



We had to disable the tutorial for now until we can re-build it for the new mechanics. Working on that!