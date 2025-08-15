Free Mode:
Fixed certain issues with dual-character interactions on the train
Story Mode:
Fixed progression-stopping bugs in certain story scenes
Corrected issues with some missions not triggering properly
Fixed abnormal behavior when getting on and off the train
Other Fixes:
Fixed an issue where gifting could cause the game to freeze
Fixed incorrect character positioning during drinking scenes
Fixed NPCs spawning in the wrong locations
Fixed NPCs becoming invisible when changing outfits
Fixed disappearing map issues
Fixed misplaced scene objects
Various minor bug fixes
Optimization:
Continued memory usage optimization
Improved overall performance and game smoothness
Changed files in this update