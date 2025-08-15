Free Mode:

Fixed certain issues with dual-character interactions on the train



Story Mode:

Fixed progression-stopping bugs in certain story scenes



Corrected issues with some missions not triggering properly



Fixed abnormal behavior when getting on and off the train



Other Fixes:

Fixed an issue where gifting could cause the game to freeze



Fixed incorrect character positioning during drinking scenes



Fixed NPCs spawning in the wrong locations



Fixed NPCs becoming invisible when changing outfits



Fixed disappearing map issues



Fixed misplaced scene objects



Various minor bug fixes



Optimization:

Continued memory usage optimization



Improved overall performance and game smoothness