 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19614497 Edited 15 August 2025 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Free Mode:


Fixed certain issues with dual-character interactions on the train

Story Mode:


Fixed progression-stopping bugs in certain story scenes

Corrected issues with some missions not triggering properly

Fixed abnormal behavior when getting on and off the train

Other Fixes:


Fixed an issue where gifting could cause the game to freeze

Fixed incorrect character positioning during drinking scenes

Fixed NPCs spawning in the wrong locations

Fixed NPCs becoming invisible when changing outfits

Fixed disappearing map issues

Fixed misplaced scene objects

Various minor bug fixes

Optimization:


Continued memory usage optimization

Improved overall performance and game smoothness

Changed files in this update

TOGETHER BnB Content Depot 1239021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link