15 August 2025 Build 19614238 Edited 15 August 2025 – 15:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS
- other members of party can candidate in local elections
- display law successor and predecessor

FIXES
- laws number was not displayed sometimes
- remove measure was sometimes possible without a minister
- some fixes to UI

