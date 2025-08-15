IMPROVEMENTS
- other members of party can candidate in local elections
- display law successor and predecessor
FIXES
- laws number was not displayed sometimes
- remove measure was sometimes possible without a minister
- some fixes to UI
Update 14.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1407182
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update