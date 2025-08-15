 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19614126 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- Horse now fights in races a bit different, where you can't just keep pressing D or right arrow to keep at 100%
- Changing target speed is effected by acceleration
- In the next event, there is now also "sim to next foal" if it's the nearest event

Fixed
- Version number is now autopicked from the changelog file, so that the devs don't have to remember to change in Godot settings value
- Time controlls in live race made look more fitting

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  Loading history…
