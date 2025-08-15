 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613960 Edited 15 August 2025 – 15:26:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta Testers! In preparation for tonight's Weekly Test Session we have published what we consider a very, very small patch. So small in fact that we don't even consider this a new version, so this is not 2.9.2-RC15, just some minor tweaks we've made to RC14. As such, the beta_previous branch has not been pushed, it is still on RC13.

There's a chance that RC14 could be the last Beta build of 2.9.2 but we'll see!

  • Fixed the menu music overlapping the intro video.

  • The menu music now replays when you disconnect from a server.

  • Added the Linux binaries for 2.9.2-RC14 of Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer. (Aura 2.4)

The Contest Test mode in the Aura SDK has also been updated to reflect these changes.

Changed files in this update

