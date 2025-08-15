Hey Closed Beta Testers! In preparation for tonight's Weekly Test Session we have published what we consider a very, very small patch. So small in fact that we don't even consider this a new version, so this is not 2.9.2-RC15, just some minor tweaks we've made to RC14. As such, the beta_previous branch has not been pushed, it is still on RC13.

There's a chance that RC14 could be the last Beta build of 2.9.2 but we'll see!

Fixed the menu music overlapping the intro video.

The menu music now replays when you disconnect from a server.

Added the Linux binaries for 2.9.2-RC14 of Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer. (Aura 2.4)

The Contest Test mode in the Aura SDK has also been updated to reflect these changes.