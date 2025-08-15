 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613848
Update notes via Steam Community

2025-08-15 Hotfix

Thanks to everybody who has submitted a bug! <3<3<3

Campaign Mods

  • Sanguine Curse health lost per turn reduced from 25% -> 20%

  • Sanguine Curse difficulty score change from 0 (Neutral) -> 1. To better communicate that this might make the game harder.

Typos

  • "Goey" -> "Gooey"

Bugs

  • Fix a few edge cases where children could spawn without a signature, as well as recover when they do

  • Fix Expedition Boss Encounter not working on Promenade Layout 5

  • Fix case where you could not load in if you quit just after unlocking Alexi's Relation

  • Fix case where you could not load in if you lost the Kill Race and quit after

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1812861
  • Loading history…
