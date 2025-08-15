2025-08-15 Hotfix
Thanks to everybody who has submitted a bug! <3<3<3
Campaign Mods
Sanguine Curse health lost per turn reduced from 25% -> 20%
Sanguine Curse difficulty score change from 0 (Neutral) -> 1. To better communicate that this might make the game harder.
Typos
"Goey" -> "Gooey"
Bugs
Fix a few edge cases where children could spawn without a signature, as well as recover when they do
Fix Expedition Boss Encounter not working on Promenade Layout 5
Fix case where you could not load in if you quit just after unlocking Alexi's Relation
Fix case where you could not load in if you lost the Kill Race and quit after
Changed files in this update