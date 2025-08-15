2025-08-15 Hotfix



Thanks to everybody who has submitted a bug! <3<3<3



Campaign Mods

Sanguine Curse difficulty score change from 0 (Neutral) -> 1. To better communicate that this might make the game harder.

Typos

Bugs

Fix a few edge cases where children could spawn without a signature, as well as recover when they do

Fix Expedition Boss Encounter not working on Promenade Layout 5

Fix case where you could not load in if you quit just after unlocking Alexi's Relation