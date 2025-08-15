 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613830
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The Deer now uses an idle animation (on one's feet.) when it is in freeze mode, making it easier to spot him.

  • Reduced the Deer’s damage from 55 to 40 so players with less than full HP can react after being hit.

  • For the first 3 days on free maps, the weather will always be Good, making it easier for newcomers to meet the first quota and get familiar with the game.

  • Fixed a bug with trees on Old Castle

  • You now get 6 cooked eggs or 3 packs of nuggets from a bird egg.

Changed files in this update

