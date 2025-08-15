The Deer now uses an idle animation (on one's feet.) when it is in freeze mode, making it easier to spot him.

Reduced the Deer’s damage from 55 to 40 so players with less than full HP can react after being hit.

For the first 3 days on free maps, the weather will always be Good, making it easier for newcomers to meet the first quota and get familiar with the game.

Fixed a bug with trees on Old Castle