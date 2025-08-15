 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613769
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed difficulty preset names

  • fixed one possible crash cause

  • fixed Grenade Launcher projectile collided with some poison/frost clouds around enemies

  • reduced recoil increase for shotgun continuous shooting

  • other small improvements

