Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
15 August 2025 Build 19613747 Edited 15 August 2025 – 15:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pretty eventful launch so far, fixed some small things.

  • Fixed Chudifier firing wrong projectile

  • Fixed "Malaki" Achievement in SIDR

  • Fixed the Lenfield, RPG-505, and Chudifier from appearing when reloading a save.

Changed files in this update

