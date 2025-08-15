Ready to reunite with the charming staff of “Serenity” Café and open a fresh chapter in their passionate story?
What’s waiting for you in the Grand Gala?
✨ New Characters
The delightful crew of “Serenity” is ready for new adventures! Joining them are a sultry MILF — a former villainess — and a complex, yandere femboy with a fiery personality.
💋 Animated H-Scenes
Continue the spicy stories of your favorite characters, and don’t miss the chance to explore brand-new encounters in full animated glory!
💎 New Challenges
Host banquets for elite guests, skillfully assigning roles among your coworkers. The success of the event and the fate of the characters is in your hands.
The Grand Gala isn’t just a DLC. It’s an explosion of passion, temptation, and intrigue, where every decision could lead to dizzying new adventures… or catastrophic trouble!
Tables are set and beds are made. Glasses are polished and outfits are pressed. An unforgettable party and a sleepless night await you. The Grand Gala begins!
