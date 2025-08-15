Are you sure you want to view these images?

What’s waiting for you in the Grand Gala?

✨ New Characters

The delightful crew of “Serenity” is ready for new adventures! Joining them are a sultry MILF — a former villainess — and a complex, yandere femboy with a fiery personality.

💋 Animated H-Scenes

Continue the spicy stories of your favorite characters, and don’t miss the chance to explore brand-new encounters in full animated glory!

💎 New Challenges

Host banquets for elite guests, skillfully assigning roles among your coworkers. The success of the event and the fate of the characters is in your hands.

The Grand Gala isn’t just a DLC. It’s an explosion of passion, temptation, and intrigue, where every decision could lead to dizzying new adventures… or catastrophic trouble!

Tables are set and beds are made. Glasses are polished and outfits are pressed. An unforgettable party and a sleepless night await you. The Grand Gala begins!