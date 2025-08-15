 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613664
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Godir!

We hope you liked the Griffon Update and all the new features it brought! 

As we noticed, one of the things many of you liked the most was the Extra Faction Data, which lets you customize not just your ruler, but their AI and behaviour too. We believe that creativity and roleplaying is a big part of Age of Wonders 4, and that’s why we want to celebrate it with a little contest on our Forum!

Winners will be able to get Age of Wonders 4 merch of their choice:

  • Dire Penguin Plushie (hat not included)

  • Mouse mat (1 of 4 designs)

  • or a Beautiful Poster!

Read more and participate!

The thread will be closed in 2 weeks - August 29th at 17:00 CEST.

The thread will be closed in 2 weeks - August 29th at 17:00 CEST.

