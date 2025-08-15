The ELO system now takes rank differences into account more heavily.



High-ranked players racing against lower ranks will need top positions to gain points -no more easy climbs just for being in the top 4!



Because of this change, ELO scores were clamped to 5000 (instead of reset completely). If you had 8000 before, it’s now 5000 - for a fair start for the new system!



Spread across all race tracks and game modes!



20 old challenges have been replaced to keep things fresh.



Karting Legend Trophy - “Platinum” style achievement for beating all challenges, and one of the hardest to earn!



You can now rebind the key that shows the player list during gameplay.



This update is for online play. Players on older versions will not be able to join rooms with the latest version. Hope you will like it, the next update coming soon!