Bugfixes:
- you could enter some closed arrow door
- punch button was shown above mole bells from a distance
- pattern potatoes were a little dirty when they appeared
- swapping some water on the racing farm into sand caused some issues
- in the fifth buried cities, the marble could get stuck
- enemies were sometimes disabled in the buried cities
- issues when renting a bale at the halfpipe
- visual/position issues at the beginning of the halfpipe challenges
- drowning sound/sprite in ocean sometimes quickly came without drowning
- Z-fighting issues, double mesh:
- first cutscene showing the buried cities
- path from Crash Island to the jungle
- five fellas: Ruffy sometimes turned invisible after the race
- stuttering of sinking bale
Improvements:
- while Ruffy is punching, stone enemies don't cause idle damage
- slightly increased normal punch collider again
- reduced difficulty of stone enemies in the domino corridor fight against Groll
- improved some cutscenes
- audio volume adjustments
- reduced stuttering when the frame rate is unstable
- splash sound also plays when jumping into the ocean
- always play running sound effect when starting to run
- allow skipping the credits
- allow to end five fellas race early when leaving the bale (in case you messed up early)
- stone ball in the main area can now cause damage
1.1.13: Small improvements and fixes
