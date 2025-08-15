Bugfixes:

- you could enter some closed arrow door

- punch button was shown above mole bells from a distance

- pattern potatoes were a little dirty when they appeared

- swapping some water on the racing farm into sand caused some issues

- in the fifth buried cities, the marble could get stuck

- enemies were sometimes disabled in the buried cities

- issues when renting a bale at the halfpipe

- visual/position issues at the beginning of the halfpipe challenges

- drowning sound/sprite in ocean sometimes quickly came without drowning

- Z-fighting issues, double mesh:

- first cutscene showing the buried cities

- path from Crash Island to the jungle

- five fellas: Ruffy sometimes turned invisible after the race

- stuttering of sinking bale



Improvements:

- while Ruffy is punching, stone enemies don't cause idle damage

- slightly increased normal punch collider again

- reduced difficulty of stone enemies in the domino corridor fight against Groll

- improved some cutscenes

- audio volume adjustments

- reduced stuttering when the frame rate is unstable

- splash sound also plays when jumping into the ocean

- always play running sound effect when starting to run

- allow skipping the credits

- allow to end five fellas race early when leaving the bale (in case you messed up early)

- stone ball in the main area can now cause damage

