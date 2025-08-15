Greetings Heroes!

Play in style as we add our first series of cosmetic skins to the game - completely for free as a limited time giveaway!

We added a skin for every hero so no matter who you main - or what your favorite role is, there's one for you! You can claim the full multi-pack of skins by interacting with Ace’s mirror in the Hub. No purchasing, no grinding, just login - claim and try them out by starting a run!

Claim your free multipack of 7 skins for all your favorite heroes - available through Monday the 18th of August!!

* These skins are completely free! They can only be claimed during this time period!

Check out the new patch in style!

PATCH NOTES

NEW FEATURE – LIMITED TIME SKIN GIVEAWAY

The following skins have been added to the game and can be claimed for free for a limited time through Monday:

Shadowlight Riiva

Luumtech Fyn

Luumtech Beko

Braveborne Lotus

Evermyth Cynder

Expedition Shade

Expedition Ace

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

\[SHOP VISUAL UPDATE] The in-run shop has been updated to provide more information about the shards you’re purchasing, as well as display information more clearly on gamepad. NOTE: The shop will still not tell you if a shard is at “max level”, but we will look to add this in a future update.

\[DISCONNECT MESSAGE] We have added a message that informs you if you have become disconnected from the progression services and will not receive meta-rewards. This was s ometimes happening in the background due to high latency or poor network conditions. Players would still be able to play the game, but then would mysteriously not receive rewards.



BALANCE CHANGES

\[PLAYER KNOCKBACK] Overall, we are happy with the displacement as a first pass, and will be continuing to iterate on this system, as overall it provides help for melee based Heroes and greater impact. We have tuned a few abilities down in this patch though, to create fewer moments of large, gameplay altering displacement in co-op.

\[HEALING] We have adjusted the healing values for Lotus and Beko to scale between solo, duo, and trio game modes. This should allow for better balance, but for Support heroes to still play their proper role. Lotus’s Healing Blossom now heals for 5/6/8, and the Luum cost has been reduced from 35 to 30. Lotus’s Bright Petals now heal for 2/3/4 on use. NOTE: Lotus’s most effective way to heal is still by using Seed of Light appropriately. Lotus’s Shearing Slash has had its damage reduced on hit from 200 to 175. This will slightly reduce the self heal Lotus gets for this ability at base damage. Beko’s Health Sprout now heals for 6/9/12 over 2 seconds, and has had its Luum cost reduced from 35 to 25. Beko’s Lantern of Life now heals the lantern holder for 3/4/5 when an enemy is killed. Beko’s Miracle now heals for 5/8/10 per tick.

\[ADVENTURE MODE BALANCE] We have increased the difficulty of enemies in the second half of Adventure Mode runs by 10-15%, to create a stronger ramp later in the run. We want to keep the first half achievable in all modes.

\[CORE POWER- FIGHTING FIT] Has had its stacking Ability Power bonus reduced from 5% per stack to 3% per stack.

\[LUUM ORBS] Orbs that drop from barrels have had their values reduced by 5 each.

\[IRONCRAG HOLLOW] Players will no longer encounter a Tank Golem on the very first island.

BUG FIXES

\[HERO MOVEMENT & ATTACKS] We have continued to make several under the hood changes to basic attacks and movement. Players should see fewer instances of heroes attacking without rotating, and in general attacks should be more consistent and feel better.

\[IN RUN SHOP STUCK] Fixed a bug that was sometimes causing players to get stuck when interacting with multiple elements.

\[FROST SHOOTER GOLEM] had a bug fixed that was causing them to fire their triple shot ability too often.

~ Vela Games