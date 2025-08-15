We’ve got a big patch coming you way with Battle Realms Zen Edition 1.59.2! Finishing touches are being put into place and the patch should be live for everyone!

For those brave warriors who downloaded the beta and helped test it out, thank you! Today’s announcement is jam packed with goodies both in and out of the game, so while you’re downloading the update, we’ve got some beefy patch notes for you.

Patch 1.59.2 Notes

General

Diving straight into the fray, we’ve tweaked some technical aspects to improve compatibility with modern computers.

If you have multiple monitors or multiple GPUs, you’ll now be able to set your preferred Monitor and Adapter in the Battle_Realms.ini.

Fixed a bug that would make the game start in “windowed mode” by default. Keep in mind that the game might reset to the default resolution (800x600) the first time after you update.

Lobby

We know that part of what makes Battle Realms fun is playing with your friends (and maybe foes). How far away a lobby is from you impacts latency, so we’ve added a filter to help drill down who is hosting a game close (or far) from you.

Added a region filters on the lobby screen. Immediate Region: will only show lobbies in the same immediate region Same Region or Nearest: will show both lobbies in your same region and nearby regions Far: if you don’t have a latency requirement, this option will show lobbies about halfway around the globe! Worldwide : will show all the lobbies, almost anywhere in the world. If latency is a worry, this might not be the best option. Far away connections might have several seconds of lag between clients.

Restored the password feature to join a lobby

Added to show the password in the chat area when you’re in the lobby

Latency & Lag Detection

The other half of the battle (against lag) is knowledge. In an attempt to make things more transparent for all players in a multiplayer match, we’ve made a few different changes to address some of the issues that have most commonly been requested.

Now, when you hover your cursor over a player’s name, you’ll see their ping to you. A lot can influence your ping, from your internet connection to your PC and local network, but combined with the lobby filter, it should be easier to find players closer to you that should help with lag.

We’ve also made changes to the lag detection system, making it more aggressive to kick laggers.

If there’s excessive lag during a match, the game will show if it’s lagging and which player(s) is(are) the one(s) lagging.

We’ve also tweaked and improved performance on multiplayer matches.

Translation Updates

First off, we want to thank everyone who has helped out with the translations. Battle Realms wouldn’t be where it is today without the unwavering support from you, the community, and initiatives like these.

Updated Spanish translations

Updated Portuguese translations

These aren’t the last translations we have in the pipeline and if you’re itching to help out and expand Battle Realm’s languages, reach out to us at support@battlerealms.com.

Campaign

Many tweaks have been made in the campaign, squashing bugs and improving playability through the entire game. It’s definitely worth it to play through it again - trust us ;). If you’re sitting comfortable, let’s dive in to the details.

During the Serpent Missions In 13Q, we’ve made tweaks on horse spawns, updated enemy behaviors, and base locations. In 12P, Wolf Clan base layouts were redesigned, traversing the map should be more straightforward, and your starting army should let you be a bit more proactive. In 10H, updated bases throughout the map, made the layouts make a bit more sense, and a new base with peasants for more flexibility. In 7K, adjusted enemy behaviors, updated locations, tweaked horse spawns. In 7i, updated the map to feel more “swampy”, tweaked horse spawns, adjusted enemy base layouts, and there’s a small gift to help you establish your base. In 8L, adjusted units and reduced the HP on the Peasant Huts and Dojo in the center of the village to be more inline with other structures. In 6H, adjusted enemy behavior and brought the AI back inline to smooth out the difficulty curve. In 9M, adjusted buildings and units. Expect to see more guards. In 5F, moved spawns points and a few buildings around so there’s a better flow, added a Stables and an additional peasant at mission start. In 3F, shuffled some buildings around so they make more sense, adjusted creature spawn point so they’re horses instead, adjusted enemy AI building behaviors. In 3D and 5D, changed buildings so they make more sense for each of the scenarios and added a water puddle in 5D for proper water access. In 2C, moved Archers and Kabuki to a more realistic spot, adjusted AI behaviors so they stop meddling with each other.

During the Dragon Missions In 13R, adjust buildings so everything isn’t stacked and there’s more variety, adjusted horse spawn points, adjusted enemy AI to be more consistent during the scenario. In 12P, added many buildings and adjusted their location to improve AI behaviors, added additional paths on the map for quicker access, moved spawn points to more “naturalistic” locations. In 11O, added buildings to enemy bases making them more robust, added 2 Dragon Warrior units to your starting location to ease the pressure just a little bit, adjusted AI behaviors… just don’t wait too long to act! In 10H, moved buildings so the base layout makes more sense, adjusted horse spawn points, and added a water source to the bottom base. In 9M, Lotus can’t build, but they can repair… In 7K, shuffled building to make base layouts more sane, added a new ramp, adjusted horse spawn points. In 7J, improved base logic, added rice patches, tweaked AI behaviors. In 7i, tweaked AI behavior so they’re not building to infinity, adjusted win condition so that Wolf (Player 4) doesn’t bug out, moved the horse spawn point for earlier access. In 6H, removed rogue huts that made this scenario feel bad, added horse spawn points, adjusted alliances to reduce confusion. In 4C, added 1 more Dragon Warrior to the mission start to make the difficulty curve slightly lower. In 3F and 5F, shuffled buildings around so the base layouts make more sense and added a horse spawn point. In 3E, added a Dragon Peasant Hut for you at the bottom of the rice field and adjusted AI behavior. In 3D + 5D, adjusted buildings so layout is more impressive, added horse spawn point, tweaked AI behavior. In 2D, moved units around throughout the base and added a small ramp for easier traversal.

During the Wolf Missions In 11, the AI shouldn’t keep building additional buildings. In 10, adjusted the win conditions so that you only need to worry about the academies. In 9, made sure that both bases have a tower at the entrance and in the base, tweaked the location of the horse spawn point. In 6, improved the map with an additional path to the druidess base, reduced the 2 Serpent Tower starting health, adjusted the Utara waypoint trigger. In 3, adjusted the fog of war so if you skip the cinematic, it should progress normally.

In many missions across the game, we’ve adjusted spawn points, slightly tweaked terrain, and made general improvements to make the game feel more alive.

We’re also planning to launch a large facelift to the website, so keep your eyes peeled for that announcement shortly!

As always, For The Dragon!