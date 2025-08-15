 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613503
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed some stuff for the Steam Deck.

- Fixed some typos.

- Set Steam achievements that you can't get yet to hidden.

If you should have any trouble with this update, you can rollback to a previous version by entering the beta branch with the password previousbuild.

