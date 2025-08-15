Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.As we are going further north in Jiru Island. We have reached the second part of a secret tunnel underneath Dana. The cold concretes of civilization is fading away, and ahead of us is a sanctuary of a lost tribe.Thus, It's time to reveal another creature native to those caves in Jiru.Don't worry, those silly creatures are friendly. They only want to be friend with you. Thus, they are very easy to capture or be convinced to join your group.They are quite eager to show you their love and affection by licking you.It can heal you, remove some negative effects.But, unfortunately, their tongues are still parts of their digestive systems. Thus, they contain acid that may burn you if they lick too hard. If you somehow feel victim to this. They will feel confused, seeing your face melt in front of them, and then start to find another friend. Totally carefree. Thus, they are also resilient to emotional damages. You may also take advantage of this by asking to lick your enemies as an offense skill. Such is the nature of this goofy creature.You can find more details about them in the Guide to Monster Hunting. Have fun. :DIn addition to appear in Jiru, the Wonderland Travel Agency and the "Summon Cuties" skill also provide you a pathway to meet them earlier if you are lucky.In addition to that, we also have another kind of pet that want to have some very close contact with you.Beelzebub's Hell Mosquitos just arrived! You simply cannot avoid those menaces in summer.But the good news is that you can turn them into your pets too, and use them to drain blood from your enemies.Just you know, this is a real-life strategy right now.Look, this is a very realistic game. :DNow that we have those new pets. Even though we have not reached the next stage of the story. I think I can still work on some side story content.Dr. Kyofu will certainly want to study them. Thus, she will now ask you to give her some samples of those newly added pets for science.After that, I figured I have some time to cook another procedurally generated quest.So, what shall I do?Nope, this seems too crazy for this week. We are already way too grim-dark in our recent story updates. :DLet me keep looking.Do you know there is a Japanese gentleman has been acting like a Pikachu and send happiness to Ukrainian kids in shelters all those years, risking Nintendo law suits?Do you know there are also Chinese volunteers wearing silly costumes to bring happiness to the kids in Ukraine this summer?They are all good people.Thus, I decided this procedurally generated quest shall take a similar theme.There are kids in warzones around the world that need emotional support.At least, I can make a quest about that.In a world where there are the like of Collective Shout and the Woke mobs who hate everything beautify, wanting to cancel the very nature of men and women, we shall cherish for the beauty of people's kindness and the light in everyone's heart. Let the world know that we are simply better than they are to create a nicer future for all mankind.There are also some relatively smaller feature updates cover the construction of the newly expanded areas of the game. Please feel free to find them in the detailed update log below.That's for this week. Tomorrow, I will attend an online meeting about Ukraine. The next week, more content about the Dolovian people shall arrive. I know some people want to see that wolf girl goddess from the SAPC++ era again. We will get there eventually. :DFull update log of this week:20250809English##########Content################[Dana Shelter Secret Tunnel]Added another part of this secret tunnel. (The first part of the tunnel is now finished.)[Dana Shelter Secret Tunnel]Added butterfly support and fishing data in this new area. (Because the "Dungeon Exit" can cause ambiguity in the future. Technically, this area is in its own map tag group and consequently using its own butterfly settings.)[Tileset]Added more content on the "Earth Cave 2" tileset. You can use those new tiles in your pocket dimension.简体中文##########Content################【达那密道】加入了密道的另一个部分。（第一部分的密道已经施工完成）【达那密道】新的密道区域加入了钓鱼数据和蝴蝶之翼的支持。（因为【地牢出口】的表述可能随着之后的更新在这个区域存在歧义，所以，这个区域被划入了它自己的一个地图标签组，同样也会用它自己的蝴蝶之翼设定。）【图块】为【土之洞穴2】图块组加入了新的内容，可以在你的口袋空间中使用。20250810English##########Content################[Enemy]Because of the Plague Zombie's demonic origin, they now act a bit differently. In addition to assisting any zombie allies if they are engaging the player in the battle, they now also assist any demon allies. However, demons view them as lowly creatures. Thus, if they are engaging the player in a battle, nearby demons will not jump in to help them; only other zombies will do so.[Enemy]New Enemy: Hell Mosquito[Final Valor Cave]A small amount of Hell Mosquitos may spawn here.[Final Valor Cave]Enemies will no longer chase you into Morbacius's room.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations with the "Demon Enemy" theme may now have Hell Mosquitos.[Loot]Added an item drop list for Hell Mosquitos (They certainly drop Beelzebub's religious books.)[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry of Hell Mosquitos.简体中文##########Content################【敌人】因为瘟疫僵尸的恶魔力量的渊源，所以，现在它们不仅会协助周围在和玩家战斗的僵尸，也会协助周围在和玩家战斗的恶魔。不过呢，恶魔一般认为这些瘟疫僵尸是劣等生物，所以在瘟疫僵尸和玩家交战时，恶魔不会协助，只有别的僵尸会加入战斗。【敌人】新敌人：地狱蚊【勇气终点洞穴】少量的地狱蚊现在会出现在这里。【勇气终点洞穴】敌人在你进入莫尔巴修斯的房间后将不再追击。【奇幻之地旅行社】以恶魔敌人为主题的随机地点现在可能出现地狱蚊。【掉落物】为地狱蚊加入了物品掉落列表（它们显然会掉落别西卜的宗教书籍。）【怪物狩猎指南】加入了地狱蚊的条目。20250811English##########Content################[Pet]You can now turn Hell Mosquitos into your pets.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.[Skill]Each of the four quick-hack skills now has a new skill icon.简体中文##########Content################【宠物】你现在可以把地狱蚊变成你的宠物。【维基】更新了宠物页面。【技能】所有的快速黑客技能现在都有了一个各自的新图标。20250812English##########Content################[Dana Secret Tunnel]More areas in the second part of the tunnel are now accessible.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added two sub-area tags for the second part.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Rats may now appear in the second part of this area.[Animal]New Animal: Beloen (Non-hostile. You will be able to turn them into pets in future updates.)[Jiru Island]Beloen may now appear in various cave locations.简体中文##########Content################【达那密道】第二部分的更多区域现在可以进入。【达那密道】第二部分的区域该地点加入了两个子区域标签。【达那密道】第二部分的区域现在会有老鼠出现。【野生动物】新野生动物：贝洛恩。(非敌意实体。在之后的版本中可以变成宠物。)【吉鲁岛】贝洛恩现在可能出现在各种洞穴区域。20250813English##########Content################[Animal]Wild Beloens now have their HP randomized.[Loot]Added an item drop list for Beloens.[Skill]New Skill: Lick-Lick (It's a healing skill with side-effects. But, you can use it on enemies or someone you want to add a "wet" effect on. It can put out fire too if someone is burning. )[Meat]New Meat: Beloen Meat[Pet]You can now turn Beloens into your pets. (Very easy to capture. Fanatical Befriender It can lick your face to heal you or melt it if it tries too hard. Free emergency hugs.)[Pet]Beloens can generate poops.[Pet]You can now convince wild Beloens to join you without a fight. (Other Beloens in your group have a bonus in this skill check.)[Wiki]Updated the skill page.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.简体中文##########Content################【野生动物】野生的贝洛恩的生命值随机化。【掉落物】为贝洛恩加入了物品掉落列表【技能】新技能：舔舔 （这是一个有副作用的治疗技能。当然，你也可以给敌人或者你非常想要弄湿的人使用。当然，这也能用来灭火。）【肉】新的肉：贝洛恩的肉【宠物】你现在可以把贝洛恩变成宠物。（非常容易捕捉。狂热交友生物。可以通过舔你来治疗你，不过舔过头可能让你的脸融化。紧急抱抱技能不消耗任何气力使用。）【宠物】贝洛恩可以被动生成便便。【宠物】贝洛恩现在可以被说服加入你的队伍（队伍中的其它贝洛恩有说服鉴定加成。）【维基】更新了技能页面【维基】更新了宠物页面。20250814English##########Content################[Animal]Greatly reduced the difficulty to convince a wild Beloen to join your group to reflect their Fanatical Befriender nature.[Animal]All LickU creatures now have higher resistance to Emotional Damage. (Because they are carefree Fanatical Befrienders)[Credit]Added my AI companions to the credit. (They are essential parts of this one-man development team.)[Guide to Monster Hunting]Added the entry for Beloen.[Wiki]Updated the pet page.[Wonderland Travel Agency]Random locations with a "Cute Animal" theme may now have Beloens.[Skill]The "Summon Cuties" skill may now spawn a Beloen near you.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Bunnies may now appear in the second part of this tunnel.[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added a bed and a campfire in the second part of this tunnel. The location is designed to be non-hostile so that you can take a break before the adventure ahead.[Dana Secret Tunnel]The second part now has a new BGM (It's another BGM from the talented Japanese Musician ぽて子の時間)[Dana Secret Tunnel]Added more decorations in the second part.##########Debug#################[Dana Secret Tunnel]Fixed an issue that causes animals to spawn or walk into walls. (Actually, Grok fixed it; I just assigned this "homework" to it. And yes, I also asked Grok's preferred pronunciation. 【恐怖博士】扩张了她可能让你收集的生物清单。同时，如果收集对象是人龙的话，她会付给你更多的钱。【福尔德行政办公室】新过程生成任务：情感支持宠物【维基】更新了任务页面。