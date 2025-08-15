尊敬的玩家：
我们对个别机型出现的问题进行了优化，并进行一次版本更新。
本次更新内容如下：
1、优化部分机型的视频跳过
2、优化部分机型的黑屏及卡顿
此外，遇到屏幕闪烁问题，可以打开N/A卡的控制面板打开垂直同步。
遇到Steam启动游戏很久没有反应，可以点击Steam设置-下载-下拉到最底下关闭着色器预缓存。
再次感谢大家对《极速营救》的支持！如果您在游戏中还遇到了其他问题，欢迎添加官方q群：557157067 并私聊管理员进行问题反馈！
（q群公告发布加上）
Steam及WeGame平台联系人：@极速营救（群主）
腾讯视频平台联系人：@邵宇迷弟2号
8月15日更新公告
