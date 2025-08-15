 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19613416 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
尊敬的玩家：

我们对个别机型出现的问题进行了优化，并进行一次版本更新。

本次更新内容如下：

1、优化部分机型的视频跳过
2、优化部分机型的黑屏及卡顿

此外，遇到屏幕闪烁问题，可以打开N/A卡的控制面板打开垂直同步。
遇到Steam启动游戏很久没有反应，可以点击Steam设置-下载-下拉到最底下关闭着色器预缓存。

再次感谢大家对《极速营救》的支持！如果您在游戏中还遇到了其他问题，欢迎添加官方q群：557157067 并私聊管理员进行问题反馈！



（q群公告发布加上）
Steam及WeGame平台联系人：@极速营救（群主）
腾讯视频平台联系人：@邵宇迷弟2号

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3488971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link