15 August 2025 Build 19613399 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:39:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Popcorn Popstars is now out in early access!

Right now, it's still a low-budget indie film, but given some time and help from you, we're sure we can build a blockbuster! Stay with us while we add new movie stars, new music, new enemies, new boss fights and even new mechanics to help you get the highest rating possible!

Here is a short list of bugs that we are aware of and things we are still working on!


KNOWS BUGS/ISSUES

  • Units sometimes don't do the correct animation or don't do an animation at all

  • Some special ability VFX aren't displayed correctly

  • There's still an issue where beats will trigger very quickly after doing a special. The team is still trying to find the problem. We think some Aliens are causing this weird effect.

  • Some UI elements don't display their halftone effect

  • The tutorial can sometimes bug out. Maybe it's time to hit the big screen in the regular game then!

FEATURES WE'RE WORKING ON

  • New drums that will change your playstyle will arrive very soon!,

  • Adding muzzle flashes VFX to the alien guns

  • Sequences will get updated visuals

  • Aliens still have human eyes.... That's not normal

Do not hesitate to join our Discord to give feedback and receive updates on the game!

-ROGUE6

