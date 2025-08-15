Popcorn Popstars is now out in early access!



Right now, it's still a low-budget indie film, but given some time and help from you, we're sure we can build a blockbuster! Stay with us while we add new movie stars, new music, new enemies, new boss fights and even new mechanics to help you get the highest rating possible!



Here is a short list of bugs that we are aware of and things we are still working on!



KNOWS BUGS/ISSUES

Units sometimes don't do the correct animation or don't do an animation at all

Some special ability VFX aren't displayed correctly

There's still an issue where beats will trigger very quickly after doing a special. The team is still trying to find the problem. We think some Aliens are causing this weird effect.

Some UI elements don't display their halftone effect

The tutorial can sometimes bug out. Maybe it's time to hit the big screen in the regular game then!

FEATURES WE'RE WORKING ON

New drums that will change your playstyle will arrive very soon!,

Adding muzzle flashes VFX to the alien guns

Sequences will get updated visuals

Aliens still have human eyes.... That's not normal

Do not hesitate to join our Discord to give feedback and receive updates on the game!

-ROGUE6