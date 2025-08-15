 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19613298 Edited 15 August 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.6.11

* Added: new placeholder game mode selection after pressing new game.
* Added: main menu has access to some options now.
* Changed: enemy miners attract and collect basic minerals (iron and scrap).
* Changed: ship is vulnerable again after pressing keep playing.
* Changed: more sound effect changes.
* Fixed: fix to cover the screen borders in some resolutions, I hope this time works xD.
* Fixed: savegame bug when started new game and game was force closed after that (without leaving with save and leave).
* Fixed: now ui sound effects volume is affected by sfx slider too.
* Fixed: special case of trying to travel (and save the game) after completing the game. For now the game will allow that but in the future that will change.

0.6.10

* Changed: reduced a bit the extra empty size for asteroids.
* Fixed: blueprint tech unlock after loading savegame.

