0.6.11



* Added: new placeholder game mode selection after pressing new game.

* Added: main menu has access to some options now.

* Changed: enemy miners attract and collect basic minerals (iron and scrap).

* Changed: ship is vulnerable again after pressing keep playing.

* Changed: more sound effect changes.

* Fixed: fix to cover the screen borders in some resolutions, I hope this time works xD.

* Fixed: savegame bug when started new game and game was force closed after that (without leaving with save and leave).

* Fixed: now ui sound effects volume is affected by sfx slider too.

* Fixed: special case of trying to travel (and save the game) after completing the game. For now the game will allow that but in the future that will change.



0.6.10



* Changed: reduced a bit the extra empty size for asteroids.

* Fixed: blueprint tech unlock after loading savegame.