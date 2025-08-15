As we mentioned in our patch notes yesterday, we've been hard at work implementing and testing a fix to the shader precompilation issues that have caused some players to experience hitches and stuttering during gameplay, especially in the game's earlier chapters. Today's update (which is now live!) should go far to address these issues, but we encourage you to let us know if you still encounter hitches during gameplay after updating.

Thank you all once again for all your support, and we hope you continue to enjoy your time in Aema!