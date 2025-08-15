We just released a new update for Paddle Panic with some exciting features:
Time Leaderboard: Track who completes levels the fastest and compare with friends!
Keybind Manager: Customize your acceleration key.
General Improvements: Minor bug fixes and optimizations for smoother gameplay.
We’d love your feedback! Let us know how the new control feel and if the leaderboard makes the game more fun.
New Leaderboard & Keybind Manager
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update