 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19613203 Edited 15 August 2025 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We just released a new update for Paddle Panic with some exciting features:

Time Leaderboard: Track who completes levels the fastest and compare with friends!

Keybind Manager: Customize your acceleration key.

General Improvements: Minor bug fixes and optimizations for smoother gameplay.

We’d love your feedback! Let us know how the new control feel and if the leaderboard makes the game more fun.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3941581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link