Balance Updates

After our last balance patch , we found some opportunities to improve on early game matchups and further adjust some overperforming units, particularly on the GDF side. This small update should increase skill expression on the side of the GDF while continuing to improve on the Dynasty’s early to midgame infantry forces.

Global Defense Force (GDF)

Hunter Tank

We are continuing to seek a balance point for the GDF, where they require increased skill expression to win early battles. Some slight slowdowns in unit production times are part of this endeavor.

Production time increased to 20 seconds (from 19)

Riot Trooper

The Riot Trooper’s Stun Baton area of effect was slightly overtuned in our previous patch and has been decreased slightly. Also, we are increasing their production time by a comfortable margin to reduce the speed at which they can be massed.

Riot Baton maximum weapon cone length reduced to 400 (from 550)

Production time increased to 15 seconds (from 10)

Grenadier

Grenadier projectile speed was slightly overtuned in the last patch. We are continuing to seek a balance point where they are consistently useful but counterable via micro/reaction time.

Projectile speed decreased to 4500 (from 6000)

Production time increased to 13 seconds (from 12)

Riot Medic

The Riot Medic’s win rate has been a bit high for a while now, and while we want him to remain a fearsome presence on the battlefield, he was a bit too strong at clearing large clumps of infantry. This helps push his role more towards suppression rather than outright murder.

Damage decreased to 20 (from 30)

Shieldmaiden

With the improvements to the Peacekeeper in our last patch, we feel that we can reduce the Shieldmaiden's DPS. This should allow air units of both factions a bit more freedom while leaving the Shieldmaiden a significant threat.

Attack Speed decreased to 0.4-second intervals (from .3)

Tempest Dynasty (DYN)

Dynasty Guard

We are continuing to tinker with the Dynasty Guard to make him a more viable choice in the early and midgame.

AT Grenade damage increased to 50 (from 40)

Ignitor

Ignitors continue to underperform somewhat. We are reducing their cost to improve their value per resource spent without causing additional issues with Pillagers. We’ll evaluate their performance moving forward to determine if further changes need to be made.

Cost decreased to 350 (from 400)



Bug Fixes



Multiplayer/Skirmish

Fixed an exploit where the Sniper did not exit stealth when attacking from a garrison, allowing it to shoot enhanced bullets every time

Fixed an issue where the Repair Aura VFX were displayed when the Repair Bay power was turned off

Fixed an issue where the Repair Aura VFX were not shown when the Repair Bay was built with insufficient power

Fixed an issue where the Guard Tower's "Temporary Infirmary" and Repair Bay's Repair Aura remained for some time after being destroyed



Party/Chat System

Fixed an issue where an invited player would have interface limitations, as though they were still in a Party if the lobby was closed



UI

Fixed an issue where Map preferences would reset if players didn’t open its window before the match. Map vetoes are now also preserved when the game is restarted

