In the latest version, you can reset your position to the starting point at the beginning of the game by holding down the “R” key for 5 seconds.
Please use this when you are stuck and unable to move.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
In the latest version, you can reset your position to the starting point at the beginning of the game by holding down the “R” key for 5 seconds.
Please use this when you are stuck and unable to move.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update