19 August 2025 Build 19613116 Edited 19 August 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS

  • Added Stockpile gamemode

  • Added tutorial level when you launch Aerial Aces for the first time

  • Hardpoints now drop as actual physics objects

  • Team color is now indicated by hud color (this can be disabled in settings)

FIXES

  • Smoothed out lobby/spectator camera motion

  • Times now save correctly in practice mode

  • Chat GUI looks "less" ugly

  • Can now restart from settings menu in practice mode

  • Fixed weapons clipping the camera when deploying

  • Teamscore now resets properly on round end

  • Removed negligent discharges while equipping a new hardpoint

  • Hardpoint equip control scheme is more intuitive now. Click on the side you want to equip the hardpoint to, or leave cursor in the center of the screen and press the mouse button corresponding to the side you want to equip to.

  • Anti Material Gun and Rotary Gun damages increased slightly

  • Explosives deal slightly less damage

  • Rockets no longer insta kill

  • Removed fall damage when deploying

  • Scoreboard now shows all team scores the first time it is opened

  • Players are now removed from the scoreboard when they disconnect from a server

  • Possibly improved player synchronization in multiplayer

  • Resolution settings now take effect when game is launched, instead of requiring a toggle from fullscreen to windowed.

  • Fixed sliding on water if not gliding but still land at correct angle. Previously even if you had a shallow enough angle, you wouldn't be able to slide on the water unless you were gliding.

  • Fixed audio bug with rotary gun, where sometimes the reverb sound would play even when you weren't just shooting.

  • Fog no longer effects HUD UI

  • Improved player character texture, slightly

Changed files in this update

