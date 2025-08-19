ADDITIONS

Team color is now indicated by hud color (this can be disabled in settings)

Added tutorial level when you launch Aerial Aces for the first time

FIXES

Smoothed out lobby/spectator camera motion

Times now save correctly in practice mode

Chat GUI looks "less" ugly

Can now restart from settings menu in practice mode

Fixed weapons clipping the camera when deploying

Teamscore now resets properly on round end

Removed negligent discharges while equipping a new hardpoint

Hardpoint equip control scheme is more intuitive now. Click on the side you want to equip the hardpoint to, or leave cursor in the center of the screen and press the mouse button corresponding to the side you want to equip to.

Anti Material Gun and Rotary Gun damages increased slightly

Explosives deal slightly less damage

Rockets no longer insta kill

Removed fall damage when deploying

Scoreboard now shows all team scores the first time it is opened

Players are now removed from the scoreboard when they disconnect from a server

Possibly improved player synchronization in multiplayer

Resolution settings now take effect when game is launched, instead of requiring a toggle from fullscreen to windowed.

Fixed sliding on water if not gliding but still land at correct angle. Previously even if you had a shallow enough angle, you wouldn't be able to slide on the water unless you were gliding.

Fixed audio bug with rotary gun, where sometimes the reverb sound would play even when you weren't just shooting.

Fog no longer effects HUD UI