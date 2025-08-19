ADDITIONS
Added Stockpile gamemode
Added tutorial level when you launch Aerial Aces for the first time
Hardpoints now drop as actual physics objects
Team color is now indicated by hud color (this can be disabled in settings)
FIXES
Smoothed out lobby/spectator camera motion
Times now save correctly in practice mode
Chat GUI looks "less" ugly
Can now restart from settings menu in practice mode
Fixed weapons clipping the camera when deploying
Teamscore now resets properly on round end
Removed negligent discharges while equipping a new hardpoint
Hardpoint equip control scheme is more intuitive now. Click on the side you want to equip the hardpoint to, or leave cursor in the center of the screen and press the mouse button corresponding to the side you want to equip to.
Anti Material Gun and Rotary Gun damages increased slightly
Explosives deal slightly less damage
Rockets no longer insta kill
Removed fall damage when deploying
Scoreboard now shows all team scores the first time it is opened
Players are now removed from the scoreboard when they disconnect from a server
Possibly improved player synchronization in multiplayer
Resolution settings now take effect when game is launched, instead of requiring a toggle from fullscreen to windowed.
Fixed sliding on water if not gliding but still land at correct angle. Previously even if you had a shallow enough angle, you wouldn't be able to slide on the water unless you were gliding.
Fixed audio bug with rotary gun, where sometimes the reverb sound would play even when you weren't just shooting.
Fog no longer effects HUD UI
Improved player character texture, slightly
Changed files in this update