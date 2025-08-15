-Gravity of the game has bee doubled so that vehicle physics are far less floaty

-Aim reticule in free aim moved to the center of the screen

-As a result, the game-camera angle has been altered to be higher up and further away

-For this same reason, the UI was also reconfigured to show vehicle details on the left

-New games start with the shotgun enabled and has more health

-Game defaults to shouldered controls and free-aim

-Car repair in overworked is now incremental and cheaper per use

-Fixed a bunch of bugs: wrong texts displayed n map view, map view drift, character speed in overworked, attempted fix at sunset level crash bug and in-game vehicle info now displays correct weapon names.



