-Gravity of the game has bee doubled so that vehicle physics are far less floaty
-Aim reticule in free aim moved to the center of the screen
-As a result, the game-camera angle has been altered to be higher up and further away
-For this same reason, the UI was also reconfigured to show vehicle details on the left
-New games start with the shotgun enabled and has more health
-Game defaults to shouldered controls and free-aim
-Car repair in overworked is now incremental and cheaper per use
-Fixed a bunch of bugs: wrong texts displayed n map view, map view drift, character speed in overworked, attempted fix at sunset level crash bug and in-game vehicle info now displays correct weapon names.
Gravity update
Update notes via Steam Community
