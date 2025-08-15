 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612917 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New/improved stuff:
- unlockable spawn points around the level
- prologue
- map!
- lore messages
- improved enemy behavior
- new sound design
- more and clearer tutorials
- interactable confessional
- a ton of small and big bugfxes
- big enemy can actually kill you

Known issue:
- Sound misisng from second part of the intro.
- Cinematic cameras are totally placeholder still.
- Unequipping the crucifix messes up positioning of weapons (just visual glitch though)
- sometimes Crucifix unusable until re-equipped from inventory
- inventory and workbench still quite buggy
- saint and stigmata panels sometimes not appearing
- sometimes you cannot achieve Forsaken state when faith reaches 0.
- nuns do some breakdance when respawned.
- deead nun's loot cannot be recovered yet.
- balance of spawned items is still very rough, and all items get respawned in the leve when a new nun arrives.
- map boundaries not watertight
- some stuff can be interacted with through walls

Changed files in this update

