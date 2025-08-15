New/improved stuff:

- unlockable spawn points around the level

- prologue

- map!

- lore messages

- improved enemy behavior

- new sound design

- more and clearer tutorials

- interactable confessional

- a ton of small and big bugfxes

- big enemy can actually kill you



Known issue:

- Sound misisng from second part of the intro.

- Cinematic cameras are totally placeholder still.

- Unequipping the crucifix messes up positioning of weapons (just visual glitch though)

- sometimes Crucifix unusable until re-equipped from inventory

- inventory and workbench still quite buggy

- saint and stigmata panels sometimes not appearing

- sometimes you cannot achieve Forsaken state when faith reaches 0.

- nuns do some breakdance when respawned.

- deead nun's loot cannot be recovered yet.

- balance of spawned items is still very rough, and all items get respawned in the leve when a new nun arrives.

- map boundaries not watertight

- some stuff can be interacted with through walls