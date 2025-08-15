New/improved stuff:
- unlockable spawn points around the level
- prologue
- map!
- lore messages
- improved enemy behavior
- new sound design
- more and clearer tutorials
- interactable confessional
- a ton of small and big bugfxes
- big enemy can actually kill you
Known issue:
- Sound misisng from second part of the intro.
- Cinematic cameras are totally placeholder still.
- Unequipping the crucifix messes up positioning of weapons (just visual glitch though)
- sometimes Crucifix unusable until re-equipped from inventory
- inventory and workbench still quite buggy
- saint and stigmata panels sometimes not appearing
- sometimes you cannot achieve Forsaken state when faith reaches 0.
- nuns do some breakdance when respawned.
- deead nun's loot cannot be recovered yet.
- balance of spawned items is still very rough, and all items get respawned in the leve when a new nun arrives.
- map boundaries not watertight
- some stuff can be interacted with through walls
VM 0.4.91
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3564951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update