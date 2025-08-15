Features
New Multiplayer Lobby UI
Pick your Racer model and color before the race 🎨
Invite Steam Friends directly to a remote play session from inside the game 💌
Ghosts now reflect your customization
Builder & Racer ghosts use your chosen color
Racer ghosts now match the model you used.
Leaderboard upgrades 🏆
Watch replays of any player
Add other players as ghosts to race against 👻
New Checkpoint info UI
Now Shows Checkpoint Time and Time Delta better
Shows Sector Delta (Slower Faster)
Removed max speed limit 🚀
Fixes & Improvements
Tweaked Racer steering sensitivity after hitting track borders
Changed boost pad behavior
Leaderboard scrolling works properly
UI behaves correctly when watching leaderboard replays
Faster level loading → Long tracks now load almost instantly
Example: a 5-minute track went from 12s load time to under 0.5s
Improved timer accuracy for both Racer & Builder
Previously limited to physics updates (~1/50th sec)
Now accurate to the thousandth of a second
Changed files in this update