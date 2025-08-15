 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612862 Edited 15 August 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • New Multiplayer Lobby UI

    • Pick your Racer model and color before the race 🎨

    • Invite Steam Friends directly to a remote play session from inside the game 💌

  • Ghosts now reflect your customization

    • Builder & Racer ghosts use your chosen color

    • Racer ghosts now match the model you used.

  • Leaderboard upgrades 🏆

    • Watch replays of any player

    • Add other players as ghosts to race against 👻

  • New Checkpoint info UI

    • Now Shows Checkpoint Time and Time Delta better

    • Shows Sector Delta (Slower Faster)

  • Removed max speed limit 🚀

Fixes & Improvements

  • Tweaked Racer steering sensitivity after hitting track borders

  • Changed boost pad behavior

  • Leaderboard scrolling works properly

  • UI behaves correctly when watching leaderboard replays

  • Faster level loading → Long tracks now load almost instantly

    • Example: a 5-minute track went from 12s load time to under 0.5s

  • Improved timer accuracy for both Racer & Builder

    • Previously limited to physics updates (~1/50th sec)

    • Now accurate to the thousandth of a second

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2731221
macOS Depot 2731222
