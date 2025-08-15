You will be able to challenge more difficult levels. Steam achievements for levels 4 and 5 are not yet available.
it might be confusing because the game clear screen and game over screen are the same, so I modified it to display the game clear label.
Includes several bug fixes below
Fixed an issue where stats were not displayed properly when difficulty was adjusted.
feat: Difficulty Rank 3 -> 5
