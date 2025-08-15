 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612614 Edited 15 August 2025 – 13:26:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You will be able to challenge more difficult levels. Steam achievements for levels 4 and 5 are not yet available.

it might be confusing because the game clear screen and game over screen are the same, so I modified it to display the game clear label.

Includes several bug fixes below
Fixed an issue where stats were not displayed properly when difficulty was adjusted.

Changed files in this update

