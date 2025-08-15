 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612534 Edited 15 August 2025 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Possible fix for base stuff duplicating
  • Fix some bad save files causing a crash in esc menu
  • Fix carrots not being counted as vegetables for e.g. vegetable fat recipe
  • Fix being able to quickload bullets into a magazine without enough bullets
  • Fix TVs not being wireable after being moved
  • Fix bizarre behavior of wireable things in general after being moved
  • Fix moved stuff not saving if you've just started a save game
  • Fix crash when a vehicle is destroyed and not unloaded

Linux Depot 1857951
Windows Depot 1857952
