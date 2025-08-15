- Possible fix for base stuff duplicating
- Fix some bad save files causing a crash in esc menu
- Fix carrots not being counted as vegetables for e.g. vegetable fat recipe
- Fix being able to quickload bullets into a magazine without enough bullets
- Fix TVs not being wireable after being moved
- Fix bizarre behavior of wireable things in general after being moved
- Fix moved stuff not saving if you've just started a save game
- Fix crash when a vehicle is destroyed and not unloaded
VEIN 0.020 Hotfix 7 Released
Update notes via Steam Community
