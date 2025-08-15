Commanders,
with this patch we've fixed many of your reported bugs. Let me share a more detailed listing:
Level 1.3 / The Chokepoint - Fixed the issue with the ranger unit who avoid finishing this level
Level 1.5.2 / The Clairvoyant - Fixed an incorrectly working trigger which spawned enemy units earlier as expected
Fixed a freeze bug where the "End of Turn" was not triggered
Fixed a freeze bug where the Victory or Defeat condition was not triggered
Fixed a freeze bug which occured when clicking on a revealed enemy while ambushed
Fixed the dialog screen in Level 2.3.2 which was not properly set
Fixed an issue where the AI units started with low health
Added missing tooltips for artifacts
Balancing
all Level of the 1st and 2nd island were rebalanced in terms of enemy unit count. We have reduced the number of units and changed the type on a few level.
We improved the AI behaviour to avoid a "robbery attack". This is not finally set for all maps so work in progress.
Misselleanous
correct attck animation and sound for special attack of all player hero units
Level 1.5.1 will provide the correct reward-unit after completing the level
Added missing animation for the feature "Formation" of the light cavalry of the Noblemen faction
Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!
Changed files in this update