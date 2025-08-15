with this patch we've fixed many of your reported bugs. Let me share a more detailed listing:

Level 1.3 / The Chokepoint - Fixed the issue with the ranger unit who avoid finishing this level

Level 1.5.2 / The Clairvoyant - Fixed an incorrectly working trigger which spawned enemy units earlier as expected

Fixed a freeze bug where the "End of Turn" was not triggered

Fixed a freeze bug where the Victory or Defeat condition was not triggered

Fixed a freeze bug which occured when clicking on a revealed enemy while ambushed

Fixed the dialog screen in Level 2.3.2 which was not properly set

Fixed an issue where the AI units started with low health