POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
15 August 2025 Build 19612515 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Commanders,

with this patch we've fixed many of your reported bugs. Let me share a more detailed listing:

  • Level 1.3 / The Chokepoint - Fixed the issue with the ranger unit who avoid finishing this level

  • Level 1.5.2 / The Clairvoyant - Fixed an incorrectly working trigger which spawned enemy units earlier as expected

  • Fixed a freeze bug where the "End of Turn" was not triggered

  • Fixed a freeze bug where the Victory or Defeat condition was not triggered

  • Fixed a freeze bug which occured when clicking on a revealed enemy while ambushed

  • Fixed the dialog screen in Level 2.3.2 which was not properly set

  • Fixed an issue where the AI units started with low health

  • Added missing tooltips for artifacts

Balancing

  • all Level of the 1st and 2nd island were rebalanced in terms of enemy unit count. We have reduced the number of units and changed the type on a few level.

  • We improved the AI behaviour to avoid a "robbery attack". This is not finally set for all maps so work in progress.

Misselleanous

  • correct attck animation and sound for special attack of all player hero units

  • Level 1.5.1 will provide the correct reward-unit after completing the level

  • Added missing animation for the feature "Formation" of the light cavalry of the Noblemen faction

Bug Reporting --> after reporting a bug here on steam or on discord, please dont forgett to send us your save game files to support@mosaicmask-studio.com!

Changed files in this update

