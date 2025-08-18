 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19612498 Edited 18 August 2025 – 16:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Galactic Survivalists!

We have a small hotfix to address an error in our language files.

Changelog: v1.13.1 B4796 2025-08-18

Changes:

  • Added new ReplaceBlocks execute to replace specific blocks/devices inside a structure. One example of its usage could be replacing turrets to a stronger/weaker version, depending on how many players are inside a Stargate Mission, dyanimcally at any time. Check the documentation about it in the Dialogues-config-and-examples.txt file.

Fixes:

  • Fixed some errors in language files (translations for Main, Dialogues and PDA). Please retest your language if anything seems out of place and reported issues are fixed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Empyrion - Galactic Survival Content Depot 383121
