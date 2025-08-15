Thank you for the positive reception so far. Based on your feedback, I've fixed a few small things:
- FIX: when trying to climb a block while holding Up, you would often jump sideways instead of actually climbing up. This is now fixed. The trade-off is that you can't jump sideways on edges that are climbable anymore (this does not apply to ledges on the wall).
- FIX: if you dodged the boulder and exited the game, the boulder would respawn at the start of the tunnel after you loaded up the game again (but would no longer start rolling). It now correctly stays in the pit where it belongs.
- FIX: when climbing up onto a hanging platform, you would slide off the edge again. This is now fixed.
- IMPROVEMENT: reduced the range at which the character starts grabbing towards a ledge after jumping.
Changed files in this update