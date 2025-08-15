Main Menu Issue

Apparently Steam Deck may have some kind of problem with how the game handles the opening and closing of the main menu. I don't have a Steam Deck, and I am not sure how to test or reproduce this problem. However, I have made a small change to the code that does not effect the game for keyboard/mouse users, but my hope is that it might fix the problem for Steam Deck users.



If you use a Steam Deck, let me know if this fixes the issue. Also, if you have been using Steam Deck, and did not have this problem, let me know too. The problem was that the main menu would flash on and off while pressing the menu button (assigned to Escape on keyboard).

It's possible this was only happening for some users. Again, I don't have a Steam Deck, and the game is not officially supported on that platform, but it would be nice if it works!