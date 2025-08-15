 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19612378 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Main Menu Issue

Apparently Steam Deck may have some kind of problem with how the game handles the opening and closing of the main menu. I don't have a Steam Deck, and I am not sure how to test or reproduce this problem. However, I have made a small change to the code that does not effect the game for keyboard/mouse users, but my hope is that it might fix the problem for Steam Deck users.

If you use a Steam Deck, let me know if this fixes the issue. Also, if you have been using Steam Deck, and did not have this problem, let me know too. The problem was that the main menu would flash on and off while pressing the menu button (assigned to Escape on keyboard).

It's possible this was only happening for some users. Again, I don't have a Steam Deck, and the game is not officially supported on that platform, but it would be nice if it works!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2958791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link