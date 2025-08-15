Greetings fellow dwarves,
We have a small hotfixes and visual improvements update following the big changes we made during our Outpost Update:
Take all key prompt in looting UI now updates when key is changed
Belt connecters no longer block interacting with building
Coin storage no longer plays bank voice lines
Eyedropping buildings now properly changes hammer mode in done in destroy or repair
Stairs now appear on Dwarf outpost when placing
Selecting the same recipe in the smelter, blacksmith, cooking station or brewing station no longer sends items back into player inventory
More events have been added to playfab for us to get better data
Fix for Connectors blocking interaction
Fixed the navigator having a massive ore on top with physics
Fixed mini turret not displaying it's turret
Fixed hammer mode switch breaking for clients when eyedropping while in repair or destroy mode
Going to eyedrop mode when in repair or destroy will properly close the building instructions menu
Connectors don't appear for clients when host is placing a building
One change that you will notice in the game are the visuals - we have enabled shadows and some ambient occupation, which will help the beautiful, vibrant colours of Orebound shine even more.
We also just wanted to thank every single new dwarf who has joined our Orebound clan over the past week and the continued support from existing clan members. For those who have recently joined us, you can engage with like-minded dwarves on our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/reTHVVgb
As always, thank you for your support.
