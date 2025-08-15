 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612349 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow dwarves,

We have a small hotfixes and visual improvements update following the big changes we made during our Outpost Update:

  • Take all key prompt in looting UI now updates when key is changed

  • Belt connecters no longer block interacting with building

  • Coin storage no longer plays bank voice lines

  • Eyedropping buildings now properly changes hammer mode in done in destroy or repair

  • Stairs now appear on Dwarf outpost when placing

  • Selecting the same recipe in the smelter, blacksmith, cooking station or brewing station no longer sends items back into player inventory

  • More events have been added to playfab for us to get better data 

  • Fix for Connectors blocking interaction

  • Fixed the navigator having a massive ore on top with physics

  • Fixed mini turret not displaying it's turret

  • Fixed hammer mode switch breaking for clients when eyedropping while in repair or destroy mode

  • Going to eyedrop mode when in repair or destroy will properly close the building instructions menu

  • Connectors don't appear for clients when host is placing a building

One change that you will notice in the game are the visuals - we have enabled shadows and some ambient occupation, which will help the beautiful, vibrant colours of Orebound shine even more.


We also just wanted to thank every single new dwarf who has joined our Orebound clan over the past week and the continued support from existing clan members. For those who have recently joined us, you can engage with like-minded dwarves on our Discord server here: https://discord.gg/reTHVVgb

As always, thank you for your support.


Changed files in this update

