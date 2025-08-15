Features
Glitch has been added to the game and can be unlocked by destroying the World Eater.
The fourth difficulty level has been added to the game.
Items with specific conditions will turn red when those conditions are not met.
More Modifiers have been added to the Modifier Pool:
Legendary Gift: Get a random Legendary item from another ship.
Epic Gift: Get 2 random Epic items from another ship.
Rare Gift: Get 3 random Rare items from another ship.
Your mouse is now locked to the screen during combat.
The mouse should not take over controls while you have arrowkeys pressed during combat.
The game now runs in debug mode. If you experience a crash, please contact us (preferably on Discord) and we can try and figure out the crash from your logs.
Balance Changes
Overall difficulty has been adjusted:
Enemy fleet sizes are reduced by 25% across all difficulties.
Rare enemies are now stronger but also more rare. This makes Act 1 easier while acts 3 + 4 are harder.
The Skypiercer has had slight adjustments to items:
Nitro now affects your turn rate by default.
Nitro Lab changed: Gain 2% Shield Regen for each point of Nitro.
Pulsar Heart now destroys bullets.
Zeus changed: Melee Weapon. When this hits a Marked enemy, damage all Marked enemies.
Item Acquisition Adjustment:
In Act 1, every set of rewards is guaranteed to have at least one weapon or deployer.
In Acts after 1, every set of rewards is guaranteed to have at least one item from your class.
Advanced Controls nerfed from 6->4 dodge.
The Celestials' Triangle Missiles now die in one hit from Anti Missiles.
Asteroids now have 10x health.
Shatter Cannon bullets now have 1 bounce.
The difficulty level of the Gemini battle has been reduced.
Bugfixes
Fixed a bug where bullets that stick to enemies with multiple parts would be offset at weird positions.
Fixed a bug where players saw different items on their allies in multiplayer.
Fixed a crash caused by enemy Black Hole bullets.
Fixed a crash caused by equipping Panic Button and Laser Beam.
Fixed a visual bug with long-ranged weapon arcs.
Fixed a bug where equipping more than one Star Fiber on your ship would cause enemy bullets to restore your shield.
The Nameless minions have been temporarily disabled while we investigate a crash.
