Glitch has been added to the game and can be unlocked by destroying the World Eater.

The fourth difficulty level has been added to the game.

Items with specific conditions will turn red when those conditions are not met.

More Modifiers have been added to the Modifier Pool: Legendary Gift: Get a random Legendary item from another ship.

Epic Gift: Get 2 random Epic items from another ship.

Rare Gift: Get 3 random Rare items from another ship.

Your mouse is now locked to the screen during combat.

The mouse should not take over controls while you have arrowkeys pressed during combat.