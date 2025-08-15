 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19612314
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Glitch has been added to the game and can be unlocked by destroying the World Eater.

  • The fourth difficulty level has been added to the game.

  • Items with specific conditions will turn red when those conditions are not met.

  • More Modifiers have been added to the Modifier Pool:

    • Legendary Gift: Get a random Legendary item from another ship.

    • Epic Gift: Get 2 random Epic items from another ship.

    • Rare Gift: Get 3 random Rare items from another ship.

  • Your mouse is now locked to the screen during combat.

  • The mouse should not take over controls while you have arrowkeys pressed during combat.

  • The game now runs in debug mode. If you experience a crash, please contact us (preferably on Discord) and we can try and figure out the crash from your logs.

Balance Changes

  • Overall difficulty has been adjusted:

    • Enemy fleet sizes are reduced by 25% across all difficulties.

    • Rare enemies are now stronger but also more rare. This makes Act 1 easier while acts 3 + 4 are harder.

  • The Skypiercer has had slight adjustments to items:

    • Nitro now affects your turn rate by default.

    • Nitro Lab changed: Gain 2% Shield Regen for each point of Nitro.

    • Pulsar Heart now destroys bullets.

    • Zeus changed: Melee Weapon. When this hits a Marked enemy, damage all Marked enemies.

  • Item Acquisition Adjustment:

    • In Act 1, every set of rewards is guaranteed to have at least one weapon or deployer.

    • In Acts after 1, every set of rewards is guaranteed to have at least one item from your class.

  • Advanced Controls nerfed from 6->4 dodge.

  • The Celestials' Triangle Missiles now die in one hit from Anti Missiles.

  • Asteroids now have 10x health.

  • Shatter Cannon bullets now have 1 bounce.

  • The difficulty level of the Gemini battle has been reduced.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where bullets that stick to enemies with multiple parts would be offset at weird positions.

  • Fixed a bug where players saw different items on their allies in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a crash caused by enemy Black Hole bullets.

  • Fixed a crash caused by equipping Panic Button and Laser Beam.

  • Fixed a visual bug with long-ranged weapon arcs.

  • Fixed a bug where equipping more than one Star Fiber on your ship would cause enemy bullets to restore your shield.

  • The Nameless minions have been temporarily disabled while we investigate a crash.

