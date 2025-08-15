- Campaign should be finished now, it might need some adjustments in terms of difficulty, but it's done. (I think I forgot to add the achievement, but I'll do that soon!)



- Achievement fixes (burn and toxic are not tracked).



- Campaign has some dialog to make it more enjoyable.



- Campaign has now special levels which have additional mechanics



Hope you guys enjoy, we're getting very close to the release! but I think I'll let the ranked season run it's course and make sure everything it good for launch. (it might still be in a month or couple of months)



Docrage.