 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19612254 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your reviews on Steam and your comments on the forum! They inspire us and help us get better.

We’ve made a few fixes and updated the game:

  • Added the option to enable fullscreen mode in the settings.

  • Added the ability to play the intro cutscene before starting a co-op game.

  • During the tutorial, some players didn’t notice that brick blocks could be destroyed with a special shell. So we’ve removed regular shells in that section, making it possible to proceed only with the special one.

  • Fixed a minor bug that allowed the player to keep shooting when the level completion window appeared.

Friends, if you enjoyed the game, please take a minute to leave a review on Steam! In the first days after release, this really means a lot to us.

Enjoy the game! ːheartpendantː

Changed files in this update

Depot 2917631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link