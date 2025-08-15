Thank you for your reviews on Steam and your comments on the forum! They inspire us and help us get better.
We’ve made a few fixes and updated the game:
Added the option to enable fullscreen mode in the settings.
Added the ability to play the intro cutscene before starting a co-op game.
During the tutorial, some players didn’t notice that brick blocks could be destroyed with a special shell. So we’ve removed regular shells in that section, making it possible to proceed only with the special one.
Fixed a minor bug that allowed the player to keep shooting when the level completion window appeared.
Friends, if you enjoyed the game, please take a minute to leave a review on Steam! In the first days after release, this really means a lot to us.
Enjoy the game! ːheartpendantː
